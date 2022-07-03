New Century Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

