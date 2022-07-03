New Century Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,132.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. 188,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

