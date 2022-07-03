New Century Advisors LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 8.8% of New Century Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

