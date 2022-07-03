New Century Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 856,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. 341,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,696. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $74,760.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,323,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,106. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

