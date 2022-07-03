New Century Advisors LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,103.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 6,017,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,139. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

