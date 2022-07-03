New Century Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 778,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,820,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,012. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

