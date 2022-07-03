New Century Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Century Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.5% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.30.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

