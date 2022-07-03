Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in June

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.0 days.

NXPRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nexans from €81.00 ($86.17) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Nexans stock remained flat at $$81.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. Nexans has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

