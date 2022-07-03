Nexo (NEXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $318.44 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $318.44 million and $5.29 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

