Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.57.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

