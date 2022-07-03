NextDAO (NAX) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

NextDAO (NAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $736,565.44 and approximately $345,870.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00162372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00723774 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00084505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,278.65 or 0.99978094 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,379,970,420 coins and its circulating supply is 2,339,738,311 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

