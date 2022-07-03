NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 334,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

