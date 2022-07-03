NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HSBC

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HSBC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

