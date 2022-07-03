Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 33.9% in June

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NTIC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $88.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTIC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.