Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given New CHF 75 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

