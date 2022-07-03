Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $65,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $5.72 on Friday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.