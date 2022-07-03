NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NRXP stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 146,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $77,490.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,743,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,093.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

