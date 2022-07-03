Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.7% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Nucor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Nucor stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.