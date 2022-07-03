Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Nucor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $105.64. 1,831,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,135. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.