Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 287,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $780,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 61,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

