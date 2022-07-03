Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 47.9% in June

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 37,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

