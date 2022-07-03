Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 47.9% in June

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 37,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $11.20.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.