Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NSL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 66,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

