Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JSD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 21,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,011. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $516,989.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,001,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,340,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 125,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

