O3Swap Market Capitalization Hits $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00167167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00710814 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00085094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016344 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

