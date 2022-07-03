OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

