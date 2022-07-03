Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 30,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,601. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.