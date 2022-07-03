PAC Protocol (PAC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,711.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $41,711.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,806,080,056 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

