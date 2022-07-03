Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 133,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSFM opened at $20.86 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.