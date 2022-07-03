Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.