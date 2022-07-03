Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $110,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $87,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.74.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

