Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $15.74 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.62. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

