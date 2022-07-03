Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 255,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 93,637 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 48,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

