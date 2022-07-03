Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $23,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

