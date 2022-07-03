Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of APA worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $4,761,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

