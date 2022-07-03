Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Update

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of PKG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,805. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

