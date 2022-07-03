Pacoca (PACOCA) Price Down 22.4% This Week

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Pacoca has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pacoca has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $14,951.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pacoca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00168156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00693713 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016391 BTC.

About Pacoca

Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io

Pacoca Coin Trading

