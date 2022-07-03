Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Up 29.5% in June

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PANL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $231.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.85 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

