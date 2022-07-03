Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 202,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $138.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.