Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,357,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 135.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

