Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $301.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.31.

Shares of PH opened at $249.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average of $286.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 492.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

