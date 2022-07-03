PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $18.05 million and $717,731.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00285036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.01872501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006311 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000217 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.