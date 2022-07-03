PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a P/E ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -549.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

