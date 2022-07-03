Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.41) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $728.00.
Shares of PSO opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
