Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.41) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $728.00.

Shares of PSO opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

