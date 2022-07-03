Peony (PNY) Trading Up 44.2% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and $32,094.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 283,728,730 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

