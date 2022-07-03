PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $96.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006452 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000418 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00126818 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.