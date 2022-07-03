Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

