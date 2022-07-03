Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after acquiring an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49.

