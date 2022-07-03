Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. State Street Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

