Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 537,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

