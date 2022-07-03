Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.